Obituary O'FLAHERTY Carmel, Salthill and Gleann na Coille, Barna Road, who passed away on March 4th 2019. Carmel's husband, Anthony (Tony), and family would like to express our sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our sad loss. A special word of thanks to the management and staff of An Tealach Uilinn Nursing Home, who looked after Carmel so well. Thank you to O'Flaherty's Funeral Directors for their guidance and support. We are very grateful to Fr. Michael Brennan for his celebration of Carmel's life, and for the use of the Cilín, where we were looked after so well. Thank you to the musicians for the beautiful music played in the church. Our heartfelt appreciation to the many neighbours and friends of both Carmel and Tony, from Salthill and Gleann na Coille, for their kindness. Special thanks to the staff of the Connemara Coast Hotel who provided a lovely meal for us after the burial.Thank you to all those who attended the reposal, funeral Mass and burial. Special thanks to those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, and to the gravediggers who prepared Carmel's final resting place. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. Carmel's Month's Mind Mass Will be held in Réalt na Mara Church, Furbo, 10am, Sunday, 14th April. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019