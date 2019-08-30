|
Carmel O'Shaughnessy nee Cunningham, Leas na Mara, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of Carrigeen, Eslin, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at St. Anthony's Room within Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Carmel O'Shaughnessy on Saturday at 10:15. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019