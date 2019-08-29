Home

RIGNEY, Carmel, Tullyvoheen, Clifden, Co. Galway (Sixth Anniversary) In loving memory of a wonderful wife, mother and daughter, who passed away on 4th September, 2013. As the years go by, we miss you so much. Now you are in Heaven, in God we have to trust. A wonderful wife and mother, you gave us all your love And we know you are looking down on us And caring for us from above. Sadly missed more and more every day by your husband John, son Alan, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Gerry, your mother Mary, brothers, sisters and all your family. Anniversary Mass St. Joseph's Church, Clifden, on Wednesday,4th September, 9.30am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
