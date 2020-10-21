|
HADDIGAN,Catherine (nee Vahey) 57 Ashbrook, Oranmore Who passed away peacefully, 22nd September 2020. Catherine's husband Bernard, daughters Ruth, Orla and Emer, sons-in-law Pierce, Simon and Jonathon, grandchildren Conor, Kate, Ella, Emily and Fiadh, sister Mary, brother Peter and family would like to express their immense gratitude for the support and sympathy they received on their recent and sad loss. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our extended family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the overwhelming support and kindness shown to us during Catherine's illness and on her recent passing. Sincere thanks and gratitude to the wonderful staff at Brampton care home who provided her with such loving care during her lengthy illness as well as the Galway Hospice palliative care team and the medical staff at Arlington medical centre. Thank you to all who expressed condolences, sent messages, Mass cards, floral tributes or donations. A special thanks to all who called to the family home and to her kind neighbours and friends who were present for her removal to the church for Mass and at the church itself. The respect and expressions of sympathy shown by all were consoling and uplifting at such a difficult time. Thanks to Fr. Diarmuid Hogan PP who visited Catherine in her final days and a special thanks to Fr. Daniel Gallagher for the lovely celebration Mass of Catherine's life, thanks to those who prepared the church and to Carmel Dempsey for the beautiful music and singing. Thank you to Liam of Donoghue Funeral Directors for their professionalism, consideration and kindness throughout the funeral and to Michael Qualter who prepared Catherine's final resting place with great care. Thank you to Brian and all in the Oranmore Lodge Hotel for the lovely food and hospitality after the funeral Mass. As it is impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgment as a token of our immense gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore on Friday 23rd October at 6.30 pm. Owing to Covid restrictions attendance is not allowed but the Mass can be listened to on 105.3 FM
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020