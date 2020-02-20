|
CASSERLY Cepta (Concepta) Grangemore, Bishop O'Donnell Road, Galway. We, the family of Cepta Casserly, wish to sincerely thank all those who sympathised with us on our recent loss. We wish to express our deep gratitude to the extended family, relatives, neighbours, and friends who attended Cepta's removal and funeral, to those who travelled long distances to pay their respects, and to those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, and messages of condolences.We wish to thank all the staff of UHG who cared for Cepta with great compassion during her extended stays over the past 18 months. A special thanks to Fr Berney Shaughnessy who celebrated Cepta's farewell Mass, along with Canon Tadgh Quinn and Fr Malachy Hallinan who concelebrated, and to Sinead Nic Gabhann and her accompanist for the beautiful music. We extend our sincere appreciation to O'Flaherty Funeral Directors and the gravediggers for their kindness and professionalism. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Sunday, 23rd February, 12 oclock, St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020