|
|
|
HENEGHAN, Christina (died on 12th September, 2020), late of Toberroe, Athenry, Co. Galway.In her 102nd year. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean, son-in-law Sean Lindsay, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Patricia, son-in-law Noel, Mary's partner Jim, Patricia's stepchildren Adrian, Lorraine and Ronan, step-grandchild Faye, sisters-in-law Bridie and Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all who sympathised with us on our recent heartfelt loss: to all who called personally to our homes, who attended the funeral, who sent messages on RIP website, phone calls and text messages, and who sent Mass/Sympathy cards. We especially thank all the extended family, neighbours and friends for their overwhelming kindness and support. Our thanks to Fr. Benny Mc Hale and Fr. Brendan Kilcoyne for the beautiful funeral Mass and graveside oration which were a wonderful appropriate tribute to our Mam. We thank everyone who participated in making the funeral Mass and burial so special and personal. We thank Carmel Dempsey for the beautiful hymns and especially for the fabulous rendition of "The Rose of Tralee". We thank Dominic and Sean Parr for their graveside music. We thank all the carers who were always totally kind and dedicated in their care of Mam. We thank all the staff at the Health Centre, Athenry for caring for Mam throughout the years. We thank Michael John Quinn, Undertakers for their professional handling of the funeral arrangements; the gravediggers for the preparation of Mam's final resting place; the Athenry Garda Síochána for escort to the graveside, and the Raheen Woods Hotel for excellent refreshments after the funeral. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. Month's Mind Mass Sunday, 25th October, 2020 at 11.00 a.m, Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Due to COVID restrictions, services have moved on line. The live stream can be reached at www.churchmedia.tv/camera/ st-marys-parish-1 "May our wonderful Mam rest in Peace"
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020