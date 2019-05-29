Home

DUNLEAVY Christopher Rathfee,Turloughmore. Treasured memories of a loving son and brother,died June 3rd '92 RIP Somewhere beyond the sunsetWhere our loved ones never dieYou rest in a beautiful gardenbeneath a golden sky We will meet again in a brighter land Where farewell is never spokenWe will clasp each other by the hand and that clasp will not be brokenYour memory lives forever Engraved within our heartsLoved always Mum, sister Assumpta,brothers John and Gerard. brother-in-law,sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Anniversary Mass In Lackagh Church, Sunday, June 2nd at 11.30.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 29, 2019
