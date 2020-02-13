|
|
DANIELS Christy 1st Anniversary Kilmeen Cross, Loughrea, Co Galway Formerly of Bride Street and Plaistow E13 In Loving memory of Christy Daniels Passed away February 5th 2019. Aged 80 years. My sweetheart Lonely is our home without you, Life for me is not the same. All the world would be like Heaven, If I could have you home again. Miss you so much Love you always. Your loving wife Marie. Dad Your life was one of kindly deeds A helping hand for other's needs. Sincere and true in heart and mind Beautiful memories left behind A Dad, Grandad and Great-grandad. Forever loved by John, Diane Peter, Laura and Charlotte. Mylee-Rae, Dolcie, Isabella and Madison. Dad As time goes by it's easy to say I miss you more with each passing day. Having great memories happy not sad You will always be in my thoughts The legend, my hero, my Dad. R.I.P Dad Loved by Mark Terri and Jack Dad It broke out hearts to lose you, We miss your smile, your joking ways You will forever remain in our hearts and memories. Always loved and sadly missed Your loving son Barry, Michelle and Harrison. Dad Hard working hands that earned us our keep, Those same hands rocked us gently to sleep, But those hard working hands are now so still, Love and miss you so much Dad and always will. Your loving daughter Caroline, Chris and Sam.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020