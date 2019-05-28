Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reposing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
17:00 - 20:00
Tearmann Mhuire Funeral Home
the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception
Oranmore
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Neill

Notice

Claire Neill Notice
Claire Neill, Moneymore East, Oranmore and formerly of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Claire Neill on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville cemetery, Oranmore. No mass cards, house private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.