Claire Neill, Moneymore East, Oranmore and formerly of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Claire Neill on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville cemetery, Oranmore. No mass cards, house private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2019
