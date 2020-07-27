Home

Claire (O'Hara) Wenger

Claire (O'Hara) Wenger Notice
Nogra, Kinvara and formerly of Neale, Killimor and London, U.K. Reposing at her nephews Michaels home in Nogra, Kinvara tomorrow Tuesday afternoon. Mass for Claire Wenger will take place privately, on Wednesday at 11 in St. Kierans Church, Doorus, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnoise Cemetery, Co. Offaly. Funeral cortege will pass through Killimor at 1:30 to arrive at Clonmacnoise Cemetery at 2:30. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from July 27 to July 29, 2020
