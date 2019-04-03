Resources More Obituaries for Conor BURKE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Conor BURKE

Obituary CONOR BURKE, - Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road,Galway. 14th February 2019. Conor's heartbroken parents Owen and Eileen, sisters Deirdre, Maeve, Elaine, Susan, and Grace, his adoring girlfriend Gemma Louise, his nephews Liam, Macdara, Jarlath and Shay (Godson), brothers-in-law, and extended Burke,Carr, Higgins and Davis families, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who comforted and supported us on the tragic loss of our beloved Conor. Firstly, we would like to thank An Garda Síochána, Garda Diving Unit, RNLI, Oranmore Maree Rescue Unit and the hundreds of volunteers who came out in their droves to help us bring Our Conor home.To the Kingfisher Gym, the Rowing Club and the Commercial Boat Club, we thank you for allowing us to use your facilities. We would also like to thank Conneely's Funeral Directors for their professionalism and kindness during this difficult time; On a personal note we would especially like to thank Declan Higgins who went above and beyond his duty of care in looking after his cousin with such respect and dignity. A special thank you to Fr. Tadhg Quinn for such a beautiful Mass and for making it so personal and showing us such compassion throughout. We would also like to thank his co-celebrants Fr. Tony Horgan, Fr. Michael Reilly, Fr. Ben Hughes, Fr. Kevin Keenan and Fr. Raymond Flaherty. Thank you Tommy O'Flaherty and Martin Glynn for the beautiful music throughout the Mass. We would also like to thank Celtic Eagles Boxing Club for their lovely Guard of Honour for their Brother. We would like to give a sincere thank you to all our fantastic neighbours and friends, from anyone who dropped in food, sent Mass cards, sent letters, who called to the house and telephoned, lit a candle or said a prayer. To anyone who sent flowers, travelled long distances and gave so generously to our chosen charities, we thank you. To the NUIG staff and students, especially the Chaplain, Fr. Ben Hughes, thank you for being there for us during the whole process and for putting together a beautiful memorial Mass and showing your fondness of Conor in providing a stone with his name on it in your Garden of Remembrance. To Medtronic, thank you for the wonderful opportunity you provided Conor with to further his education and career, also thank you to all his friends and work colleagues. Last but not least, we would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the gravediggers who prepared Conor's final resting place. Although we are apart now, your spirit will live on in our hearts forever. Month's Mind Mass Will take place on Saturday, 23rd March, at 6:30pm in The Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.