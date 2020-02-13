|
|
BURKE Conor - (1st Anniversary) Late of Old Ballinfoyle. They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smile, No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without. Sadly missed, never forgotten, By your parents, Owen and Eileen, sister Maeve, nephews Mcdara and Jarlath, in Chicago. They say that time's a healer but as time goes on I seem to find it just as hard to face the fact you've gone Today it is the Anniversary of the day you went away I'm standing here at your graveside and believe me when I say You'll never be forgotten, every day I'll shed a tear But it's only because I love you and wish you were still here From your heartbroken sisters Susan and Grace, brother-in-law Eoin, and Godson Shay. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one the chain will link again We never need a special day to bring you to our mind For days without a thought of you are very hard to find Loved and missed Your heartbroken sister Deirdre and nephew Liam. Brother, since you passed away Life just hasn't been the same I would move Heaven and earth to have you here with me again The time we spent together meant the world to me I have many treasured memories as we grew up together, happily. I'm so grateful for the years we had and the closeness that we shared Your thoughtfulness and loyalty and the way you always cared. You were a wonderful brother I miss you no end You were more than just my family You were a kind and loving friend Your heartbroken sister Elaine and Johnny. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile I only I could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do You always meant so very much and always will do too The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain But you're forever in my heart until we meet again From your heartbroken cousins Karen, Patrick and Brid. Conor Ours is just a simple prayer, God bless and keep you in His Care, Thinking of you on your First Anniversary. Love, your aunts and uncles and extended Burke families. Conor As you were you will always be, Treasured forever in our memory. Always remembered by your Godfather Kevin Burke. I can't accept losing you, you were taken from what should have been... But I cherish all our memories and look forward to your dreams. I miss and love you beyond words, I wish I never had to say goodbye, But our love will never die. Till we reunite again, love always, Gemma xxx Anniversary Mass Saturday, 15th February, Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle at 6.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020