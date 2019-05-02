Resources More Obituaries for Conor CONNOLLY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Conor (C.V.) CONNOLLY

Notice CONNOLLY, Conor (C.V.) The Maples, Gort Passed away on 5th April 2019. His family wish to thank all those who sent Mass cards, sympathised, attended the funeral and provided care and support (especially all those at the Little Flower Nursing Home). Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Conor was a wonderful person who touched the lives of many through his voluntary work for the Galway Chamber of Commerce, Harbour Board, Corinthians Rugy Club and the IRFU. He was well known for the support and kindness he showed to others. May God grant him eternal rest. Sadly missed by his wife Dolores, children Brona O'Boyle, John, Eavan Mages, Elaine Molloy, Ultan, brother and sisters, grandchildren and all his other relatives. Month's Mind Mass Friday, 3rd May at 7pm in Saint Teresas Church, Ardrahan. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019