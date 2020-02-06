|
ROWLAND, Cyril Barry Avenue, Mervue Fourth Anniversary Died 10th February 2016. In memory of Cyril, a loving Dad and Grandad You were so very special, And had the nicest ways, You did so very much in life, And never asked for praise, Remembering you is easy, We do it every day, But losing you is the heartache, That never goes away. You had a smile for everyone, You had a heart of gold, You left the sweetest memories, The world could ever hold. Life goes on, that is true, But it is not the same without you. Fondly remembered, We miss you so much, Loved and remembered every day, Caroline, Tony, David, Jessica and Peter. Anniversary Mass Saturday February 15th 2020 at 6.30pm Holy Family Church, Mervue.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020