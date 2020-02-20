|
NAUGHTON, Dan, Devon Park, Salthill, who passed away peacefully on 17th January, 2020. Dan's wife Nora, daughters Mary, Margie, Theresa, Caitriona, Una and Helen, and son Eamonn wish to express our sincere gratitude to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. We sincerely thank all Dad's friends and neighbours who were so kind and caring to him throughout his life. To all those who attended Dad's removal, funeral Mass and burial, and to those who sent Mass cards and expressions of sympathy, we are truly grateful to you all. May we also acknowledge with gratitude Fr. Gerry Jennings for his support and kindness shown to Mam and our family, and for celebrating Dad's funeral Mass in such a meaningful way. Thanks to Fr. Murphy for co-celebrating Dad's Mass, and to Sean Costello for the beautiful music and singing at the church. Thanks also to Cathriona and Willie O' Flaherty, funeral directors for their help and guidance in arranging Dad's funeral, and to the gravediggers who prepared Dad's final resting place with such care. Thank you to the Ardilaun House Hotel for providing refreshments on the day. Special word of thanks to Dr. Eamonn O'Shea who was Dad's doctor and trusted friend for many many years, along with all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at the Claddagh Medical Centre. Thanks also to Olivia and Mary and to all those who cared for Dad with such kindness. A very special word of thanks to all the Blue Bird Carers who have become part of our family. We are truly grateful to all the staff at UHG and Galway Hospice who took such wonderful care of Dad during his short illness. We would like to offer a special word of thanks to our wonderful neighbours and friends who called to our house with refreshments, and who both helped and supported us in so many ways. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Saturday, 22nd of February at 5:30 pm at Christ the King Church, Salthill, Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020