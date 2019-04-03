Resources More Obituaries for Danny GOLDRICK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Danny GOLDRICK

GOLDRICK. Danny's children, Tony, Donall and Avril, his sisters Teresa, Peggy and Phil, his grandchildren Daniel, Marc, Anna, Barry, Cadhla, Shauna and Izzy, together with Elaine, Joanna and John, plus extended family wish to sincerely thank all those who sympathised with us on our recent sudden loss of Danny. Thank you to the paramedics who attended Danny on that sad evening. To Canon Michael Mc Loughlin who gave Danny the last rites and for the special way he celebrated Danny's funeral Mass and his lovely words of comfort to us all. Míle buíochas do gach duine a ghlac pairt san Aifrinn. Thank you to Julianne and the choir for their beautiful music and singing. Special thanks to Kevin and Cathy Kyne for the kind and special way they helped the family and the most wonderful way they directed Danny's funeral. Thanks to Keith Greaney (Connelly's) for his help support and understanding. Danny would have loved that so many of his friends, colleagues and fellow anglers from home and abroad attended his removal, funeral and burial. We especially thank his lifelong colleagues from the Fisheries, plus his golfing friends from Glenlo Golf Club who formed Guards of Honour each day. A special thanks to many of Danny's old friends and neighbours who travelled from Kilnaleck in Cavan.Thank you to the gravediggers in the New Cemetery who prepared Danny's final resting place alongside his beloved wife Ann. Their lovely stories of regularly meeting Danny at Mam's grave really melted our hearts. We would not have got through this sad time without the love, constant support and help of our families, dear friends, work colleagues and wonderful neighbours. Our heartfelt thanks to you all.Thank you to Treat Cafe Catering for providing refreshments for all the family. Thanks also to The Harbour Hotel for their kind hospitality after the funeral.As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude to you all. Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will take place on 10th March at 12 noon, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen, when we will also remember our mum Ann on her 22nd anniversary. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019