COEN, David (Seventh Anniversary) of Derrew, Killimor, Ballinasloe and 17 Beechwood Close, Loughrea. In loving memory of David, who fell into eternal sleep December 30th 2012. Aged 24. David No farewell words were spoken, No time to say goodbye, You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts we hold a place, That only you can fill. Loved and missed always by your loving parents Martin and Bernie, sister Lorraine and family. David I could write a million pages, But still be unable to say, Just how much I miss you, Every single day. Silent are the tears that fall, But living my life without you, Is the hardest part of all. Love always, Linda. David If memories keep us together, Then we are never far apart, For you are always in our mind, And forever in our hearts. Loved and missed always by the Lyons family. Anniversary Mass In St. Joseph's Church, Killimor on Sunday, 5th January at 11.30 a.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019