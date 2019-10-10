|
FAHY, David (Dave) Glenagery, Co. Dublin and formerly of Maree, Oranmore and Fiddane, Gort, Co. Galway The family of David Fahy who passed away unexpectedly on September 9th, would like to express our immense gratitude for the support and sympathy we received on our recent sad bereavement. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our extended families, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their overwhelming support during this time. To all of you who sent sympathy cards, telephoned, called to our homes, attended the removal, Funeral Mass and burial and who travelled long distances to mourn with us, we will forever be grateful. To all of our friends and neighbours in Kiltullagh who dedicated their time to providing catering, flowers and community support over the course of the removal and funeral, thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. A special thank you to Fr. Tommy Marrinan who celebrated the Funeral Mass, and to Fr. Adrian Egan, Fr. Brendan Lawless and Rev. Fr. Martin McNamara for attending the removal, and for your words and prayers. To the Kiltullagh Community Choir, for your beautiful singing and music, we offer our deepest thanks. Thank you to Monaghan's Funeral Directors, Gort and Colliers Funeral Directors Bray, for your support, professionalism and great kindness in organising the funeral arrangements. Thank you also to the gravediggers who prepared David's final resting place with such great care and attention. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.« Month's Mind Mass Sunday, 13th October at 11am in St Anne's Church Shanaglish
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019