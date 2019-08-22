|
FEELY David - Frenchfort, Oranmore Co. Galway David's family, Marcus, Triona, Conor, Oisín and Eimhear would like to sincerely thank all those who sympathised and supported us in the recent sad loss of our beloved David. Sincere thanks to our wonderful neighbours in Frenchfort and our families who welcomed David home from France with a Guard of Honour, looking after us all, during the difficult days. To all those who provided food and refreshments at our home, and those who organised parking during the funeral we are truly grateful for their kindness and support. To all those who attended David's funeral, who sent cards, flowers and messages of support, to those who formed the Guard of Honour on the way to the Church, it is greatly appreciated. Thanks also to all our work colleagues, college and school friends who were there for our family. To all those who supported David during his life, the wonderful Brothers of Charity staff who helped make David's life so full, to the GP's, Pharmacists, HSE West, GUH, MPRH, Temple St, Beaumont and Cappagh Hospitals, your support was tremendous. Heartfelt thanks to Fr. Diarmuid for your support and the beautiful Mass to celebrate David's life, to the readers, musicians and soloists who added so much to the funeral Mass, we are most grateful. Thanks to Donoghue Undertakers for their professionalism and sensitivity. To all those who supported us on board the Pont-Aven, Brittany Ferries both in Roscoff and Cork, M. Calarnou and the Dept. of Foreign Affairs in Paris who helped expedite David's repatriation. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of Mass will be offered for your intentions. Months Mind Mass Church of Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, Saturday 24th August at 6pm. May his very gentle soul Rest in Peace
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019