|
|
|
HEHIR, David, Cloonahaha, Gort, Co. Galway David passed away unexpectedly at home on the 21st July 2020. Patsy, Anne, Lorna, son-in-law Garret and niece baby Molly, would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who supported us at this very difficult time. We have found great comfort in the many condolences we received through cards, letters, phone calls, text messages and also the personalised messages on the R.I.P website and Facebook. To those who travelled to the funeral, sent flowers, visited us and brought refreshments, we are extremely grateful. Our sincere thanks to Fr. Gerard Carey who administered the Last Rights to David. Thanks to the Gort Gardai for their help and support. Thanks to Canon Tommy Marrinan and Fr. Michael King for calling to our home. The funeral Mass was beautiful, as was the choir- Thanks Aoife and Niall. Thanks to all our great neighbours and very genuine good friends. A special word of thanks to all the Guards of Honour and to all who lined the route from our home to the church. A special thanks also to Gort G.A.A club for their kindness and support to us. Thanks to the Lady Gregory Hotel (Alan & Olivia) for the lovely meal. Thanks to the management and colleagues of David's workplace in Lisk for their support. To John Monaghan for his professionalism and kindness. To the gravediggers, a huge thanks for preparing David's resting place. As it is impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. David's Month's Mind Mass Is on Friday 21st August at 7.30pm in St. Coleman's Church, Gort. May David's caring soul now Rest in Peace.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020