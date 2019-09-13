|
McCORMACK David - (1st Anniversary) In loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle, late of Northampton, Kinvara, Co. Galway, who passed away on the 15th of September 2018. R.I.P. Son Softly in the morning you heard a gentle call, You took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why To have, to hold and then to part, Is the greatest sorrow of a mother's heart. Too dearly loved to be forgotten. Deeply missed by your loving mother Annette. Brother Let everyone gather With no heartaches or tears Let the bright memories flow From all the past years True love's everlasting Through eternity So brighten the world In remembrance of me. Marie and family. Brother Today is full of memories Of a brother laid to rest And every single one of them Is filled with happiness. For you were someone special Always such a joy to know And there was so much pain When it was time to let you go. That's why this special message Is sent to Heaven above For the angels to take care of you And give you all my love. Missed and loved beyond words by your sister Siobhán, Martin, Brendan, Leanne, Darren, Martin, Conor and your grandniece Jaida. Brother David When I spoke to you on the phone that Friday night, both you and I didn't know or think it would be our last time to speak to each other. We planned to meet on Saturday, do a few jobs for Mam and go to Kinvara for a sociable one or two. I was looking forward to it. It broke my heart to get the call saying you had passed, without warning. I miss you every day and think of you every day. My only solace is you know how much I loved you as my big brother and my best friend. Until we meet again Dave, rest in peace, and in good time, have one for me. Always in our thoughts and dreams, Brother, Uncle, Love Vally, Gina, Sean, Aaron, Emma and Adam. Brother Brother, since you passed away Life just hasn't been the same I would move heaven and earth To have you here with me again The time we spent together meant the world to me I have many treasured memories As we grew up together, happily. I'm so grateful for the years we had And the closeness that we shared Your thoughtfulness and loyalty And the way you always cared. You were a wonderful Brother I miss you no end You were more than just my family.. You were a kind and supportive friend Sadly missed every day, From your sister Nicola, Sean, Neil, Thomas, Cormac, Lisa Marie and Jenna. My dear Brother David We little knew that day that God was going to call your name, In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you, The day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again. We miss you crazy, Hope you're looking after Dad. Love Robert, Siobhan, Miah and Oisin. Brother To love some one so special, Is really hard to bear, It hardly seems believable, That you're no longer there. You left us far too early, Before your time, it seems, And now you'll never have the chance, To fulfil all those dreams. However hard it is though, We'll take comfort in the thought, Of all the memories we have, And the happiness you brought. You always lived life to the full, But ours won't be the same, Until the day when we can see, Your smiling face again. Remembered always, Tómas, Sarah, Megan, Caitlin and Thómas. Brother You went away so suddenly, We did not say goodbye, But brothers can never be parted, Precious memories never die. Paul, Eileen, Evan and Roise. Brother David Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Love always, Michael, Karen and kids. Brother David I'll cherish your memory, Your presence I miss, Your memories I treasure, I will love and miss you always. With every passing day. Remembered always, sometimes with tears, Sometimes with laughter, but everyday with love. Forgetting you never, Love Orla. Brother Your actions were always kind, A generous hand and an active mind, Anxious to please and loath to offend, A loving brother and faithful friend. We'll all miss you very much. Noel, Michelle and kids. Brother I don't need a special day to bring you to mind, The days I do not think of you are very hard to find, Each morning when I awake, I know, That you are gone, and no one knows, the heartache as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow, What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. My thoughts are with you always, Your place no one can fill, In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still. Remembered with love, Stephen and Mariah. Anniversary Mass Saturday 14th September at 7pm in St. Joseph's Church, Kinvara.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019