David McDONAGH

David McDONAGH In Memoriam
McDONAGH. - Ninth Anniversary In Loving Memory of David Late of Lenamore House, Clonfert Who died 22nd August, 2010. Though his smile is gone foreverand his hand I cannot touch I still have so many memories of the one I loved so much His memory is my keepsake with which I will never part God has him in His KeepingI have him in my heart. Loved and missed always by your loving wife, Sadie, Sharon, Sarah, Donna, David, Roisin. Son I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, I think about the son I loved with tears upon my cheek, I can't get over losing you, I don't even want to try, I will always keep you in my heart until the day I die. Love, Mam. Brother When you lose someone so special, The hurt is hard to hide, But when it is your brother, The hurt goes deep inside. We speak you name with love and pride, We smile through tears we try to hide, Simple words but very true, We will always love and remember you. Sadly missed by your brother Roy, Brenda, Conor, Ronan and Maeve. Brother Another year Our lives go on with out you and we think of you every day Sadly missed Patrick and Elaine. Anniversary Mass In Clonfert Church, Sunday, 25th August at 10am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
