|
|
Killbeg, Monivea and formerly of Minna, Inverin, Connemara. Reposing at her daughter, Mary Cronin's home today from 4 until 6, for family and friends. Reposing tomorrow Friday at her home in Killbeg from 5 until 7, for family and friends. Mass for Deirdre Dolly will take place on Saturday at 4 in Skehanagh Church, for family. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the M.S Society, Galway Branch.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2020