CREHAN, Delia Rushestown, Newbridge, Co. Galway. The Crehan family would like to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness, support and sympathy shown to us following the sad loss of our dear Mam, Delia, on May 28th. Sincere gratitude to all who called to the house, send messages, Mass cards, attended Mam's reposing, funeral Mass, and those who travelled long distances and from overseas to be with us. For the compassionate medical care team of Mam we are indebted to Doctors and staff at Millennium Medical Centre Mountbellew, Public Health Nurses, Palliative Care Team, OT Lorraine, Damien Mulrooney and staff, and Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe. We owe a special debt of gratitude to Mam's excellent home care team and to Annie for the love, laughter, friendship and teamwork shared during her final years. Sincere thanks to Merlin Park Hospital, Galway Hospice, and Kilkerrin Nursing Home for providing respite, and to Louie and Oranmore Civil Defence for transport. Much admiration and gratitude to our wonderful neighbours and friends who helped us, bringing much needed support, each in their own way at this sad time. To Fr. Breslin who provided on going spiritual care and for leading a beautiful Mass, together with Fr. Benny McHale, Athenry, and Fr. Joe O'Brien, Abbeyknockmoy: go raibh míle maith agaibh. To Fr. Louis Lohan thank you for celebrating Dad's anniversary Masses in the home over the last few years. This meant so much to Delia and the family. Sincere thanks to all involved in the funeral Mass, Eucharistic Ministers, Mass servers, readers, and to Roisín and the Windfield NS Choir, together with Eoghan and Chloe Belle, for their contribution, which greatly enhanced our celebration of Mam's life. To Kathleen and Ann thank you for having the church so beautifully prepared. A big thank you to the gravediggers for an excellent job done in unfavourable weather conditions; to Pat Greally for delivering food to the home, and to Jimmy Screen and staff for serving a beautiful meal.Our deepest appreciation goes to Cunningham Undertakers for the excellent service covering every detail with meticulous commitment and professionalism. To all who continually visited Mam in her home we will be forever grateful. She loved to see you coming for the chat. To all of you above and anyone unintentionally omitted we send our renewed thanks. Mass will be offered for your intentions. Suaimhneas síorraí dá h-anam dílis Delia's Month's Mind Mass Friday, 19th July, at 8pm, St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 18, 2019