FITZGIBBON, DENIS (7th Anniversary), Knockcorrandoo, Monivea, Athenry, Co. Galway. In loving memory of our dear Denis who died on the 8th March, 2013. May He Rest in Peace. Fondly remembered forever by your loving wife Una, sister Marian, brother Jack and Anne and their family, sisters-in-law Marian and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Liam and Noel, nephew-in-law Peter and niece-in-law Molly. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 8th March, 2020 at 12:00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Skehana, Menlough.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020