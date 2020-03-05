Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Fitzgibbon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Fitzgibbon

Add a Memory
Denis Fitzgibbon In Memoriam
FITZGIBBON, DENIS (7th Anniversary), Knockcorrandoo, Monivea, Athenry, Co. Galway. In loving memory of our dear Denis who died on the 8th March, 2013. May He Rest in Peace. Fondly remembered forever by your loving wife Una, sister Marian, brother Jack and Anne and their family, sisters-in-law Marian and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Liam and Noel, nephew-in-law Peter and niece-in-law Molly. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 8th March, 2020 at 12:00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Skehana, Menlough.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -