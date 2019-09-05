|
|
COSTELLO (8th Anniversary) Loving memories of dear Dennis,Rathfee, Turloughmore, Died September 4th, 2011. Wrap Your Arms around him, Lord, And give him special care, Make up for all he suffered, and all that seemed unfair. Precious memories never grow old, Like winter leaves they turn to gold. Time may pass and fade away But silent thoughts and memories stay. Sadly missed by your wife Detta. Anniversary Mass Lackagh Church, Sunday 8th at 11.30am
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019