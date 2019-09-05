Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis COSTELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis COSTELLO

Add a Memory
Dennis COSTELLO In Memoriam
COSTELLO (8th Anniversary) Loving memories of dear Dennis,Rathfee, Turloughmore, Died September 4th, 2011. Wrap Your Arms around him, Lord, And give him special care, Make up for all he suffered, and all that seemed unfair. Precious memories never grow old, Like winter leaves they turn to gold. Time may pass and fade away But silent thoughts and memories stay. Sadly missed by your wife Detta. Anniversary Mass Lackagh Church, Sunday 8th at 11.30am
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.