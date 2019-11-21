|
|
|
McSWEENEY,Dermot, Cartron, Coast Road, Oranmore, Co. Galway, who passed away on October 4th 2019. Dermot's family wish to thank all those who sympathised with them on their recent sad loss, particularly those who travelled long distances to attend his reposing and funeral Mass. Thank you to all who assisted during Dermot's reposing at his home, particularly Seamus Brady and his team who helped with car-parking and Teresa Corcoran, Naomi Fox and Therese Dillon who were so helpful in catering for visitors. Thanks to Caitriona and Willie from O'Flaherty's Undertakers for their professionalism and empathy in organising Dermot's funeral. Thanks to Fr. Declan Lohan for his kind support and guidance and for his touching homily. Thanks to Sinead Ni Gabhain for her beautiful singing throughout the Mass. Sincere gratitude to the members of his beloved Liam Mellows GAA Club, for providing a Guard of Honour on Dermot's final journey. The family wish to acknowledge the excellent and professional care Dermot received from all members of staff at Brampton Care Home in Oranmore during the final months of his life. Of course, this notice would not be complete without acknowledging the wonderful care and support that Dermot received from Teresa Corcoran over the past seven years. To the many others who assisted with Dermot's care over his final months, please accept our gratitude. Month's Mind Mass For Dermot Mac Sweeney Will be held in the Church of St Oliver Plunkett, Renmore on Sunday 24 November at 12 noon. Ni behind a leithéid arís ann.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019