LYNCH Des - Abbey, Loughrea Des' wife Anne and family would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised and supported us during the sad passing of Des on the 25th October 2020. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many family members, neighbours and friends who reached out to us during this time, providing emotional support. A special thanks to our many neighbours who delivered food during this difficult time. To members of the group water committee and neighbours for the guard of honour outside our home. To those who stood in support outside the church and at the graveyard. It was a beautiful tribute and send off for Des. We acknowledge that many people would have liked to pay their respects in person, but were unable to do so due to the current circumstances. We thank you for reaching out to us from far and wide with messages of condolence. For that, we are truly grateful. Special word of thanks to all the staff of St. Gerard's Ward in University Hospital Galway for the care provided. Sincere thanks also to the Galway Hospice, especially the community palliative care team and Cancer Care West for their kindness and respect shown at all times. Thank you to Hayes' Pharmacy Portumna, and to Dr. Fahy for the care and support. Our sincere thank you to Fr. Kieran for celebrating Des' funeral Mass, and to the choir that sang beautifully. Thank you to the gravediggers who prepared Des' final resting place. Thank you to the funeral director Joe Grogan for his sensitivity and professional handling of arrangements. For those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it is impossible to mention everyone, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Months Mind Mass Saturday 5th December at 7pm (broadcast on Abbey Parish radio 106.5fm).
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020