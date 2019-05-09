Resources More Obituaries for Dolan Jarlath Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fr. Dolan Jarlath

Notice DOLAN, Fr. Jarlath - Archdiocese of Los Angeles USA formerly Caherlissakill, Monivea, Athenry Died 27 March 2019 Fr. Jarlath's family would like to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness and sympathy shown to us following our sad loss. We sincerely thank our many friends, neighbours, relations and well-wishers who visited our home, those who sent Mass cards and messages, those who travelled long distances. We also wish to thank the many people who attended funeral services, Mass and burial. To all the priests who gave up their time to be with us for the Mass, we thank you. To those who travelled to Shannon to accompany Fr. Jarlath home and to the friends that formed a Guard of Honour for his home coming and provided us with food and refreshments and were a tower of strength in our time of grief, we thank you. To the Mass servers, the singers, the people who prepared the flowers on the altar and the stewards who organised the parking and seating, we say thank you, also the piper who provided music at the graveside. Thank you to Gardiners Funeral Directors who looked after the arrangements. To the gravediggers who prepared Fr. Jarlath's final resting place with such dignity, we thank you. To all who made donations to the Galway Hospice, thank you. To Garda Mick McDermott thank you for traffic control. To Morans thank you for your hospitality and refreshments. To the McGann family and staff thank you for providing such friendliness and a beautiful meal. To all the priests, friends and neighbours of Fr. Jarlath in Los Angeles thank you for looking after him during his illness. We also thank the doctors and nurses for their loving care while he was in hospital. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions. Fr. Jarlath's Months Mind Mass Is on Saturday, 11th May 2019, at 7.30pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ryehill, Monivea. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 9, 2019