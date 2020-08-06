|
BURKE Donal, Masonbrook, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formery of Newmarket, Co Cork. Donal passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on the 24th May 2020. Donal's wife Bridie, daughters Siobhan and Ruth, son Daniel, adored grandchildren Kayla, Emsée and Arwyn, son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Michelle, Ruth's partner Paddy, brothers Ted, John and Padraig, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and extended family wish to express sincere thanks and deepest gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported us during this sad and difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who welcomed Donal home to his residence on Tuesday morning. Sincere thank you to our wonderful neighbours and friends who brought food and refreshments to our home and offered us support. We would like to thank those who prepared the church for the Funeral Mass. Sincere thank you to Fr Iomar Daniels for celebrating a beautiful Mass for Donal. You ensured it was personal and a fitting tribute to Donal. We were grateful to have the opportunity to live stream the Mass as this allowed family and friends at home and abroad to view the Mass, especially Donal's brother John in Toronto, Canada. Thank you to Padraig and Madeleine Connaughton for the beautiful music in the church and for the moving rendition of Donal's favourite 'The Banks of my own Lovely Lee'. Thank you to everyone who travelled for the Mass and stood outside the church adhering to the Covid 19 restrictions. Donal would have been so honoured and grateful for the many guards of honour that lined the roads during his funeral. A sincere thank you to Shamrocks Camogie Club, Newmarket G.A.A, representatives from Connacht Colleges Camogie, past players from the 1996 All Ireland winning camogie team and Red Cross. A sincere thank you to Donal's esteemed teaching colleagues of over 30 years from Mercy College Woodford, recent colleagues and board members from Naomh Breandan Credit Union, Loughrea who also lined the roads from the church to Donal's final resting place in Mount Pleasant cemetery. To all the medical staff, oncology team, palliative care team and nurses, thank you for providing such great care to Donal during his stay in University College Hospital Galway, also a special thank you to Dr. Bart Maloney, his life long doctor and friend. We would also like to thank the UCHG chaplain who administered the last rites and blessings to Donal. A special word of thanks to Sean Cleary and Kilboy's Funeral Directors for their professionalism and guidance to us at a very difficult time. To the gravediggers, Brian and Tony who did a great job in preparing Donal's final resting place. Thank you to Justin Comer for providing food and refreshments after the funeral. As a family we took great comfort from the messages of condolences on RIP.ie, floral tributes, Mass cards, letters, many messages and phone calls. Thank you also to those who donated to Galway Cancer Care West. As it would be impossible to mention and thank everyone individually, please accept this Acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy sacrifice at Mass will be offered for your intentions. To the most wonderful husband, father and grandfather, you were taken from us far too soon. We were truly blessed to have had you in our lives. You will be missed more than words can express and we will carry you in our hearts until we are reunited again. Donal's Month's Mind Mass Will take place at 11:00am In St. Jarlath's Church, Ballydugan on Sunday 9th August.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020