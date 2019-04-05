RAFTERY, Donal (Sixth Anniversary) - In Loving memory of Donal, late of Craughwell, a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather, who departed this world on April 5th, 2013. Don't grieve for me, for now I'm freeI'm following the path God laid for me. I took His Hand when I heard His Call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, To laugh, to love, to work, to play,Tasks left undone must stay that way, I've found that peace at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,Ah yes, these things I too will miss.Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full I Savoured much,Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now and set me free. Dearly loved and greatly missed every day by his loving wife Theresa, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and many friends. Donal's Anniversary Mass Will be on Saturday, April 6th at 7.00pm in St Colman's Church, Craughwell. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary