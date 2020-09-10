|
REIDY, Donal (Donie) Masonbrook, Loughrea, Co. Galway (and formerly Tournafulla, Co. Limerick) who passed away on August 18th, 2020. His wife Pat, sons Kevin, Adrian and Shane, daughter Donna, daughter-in-law Patricia, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Darragh, OisÃn, Avril and Mae, his brothers Terence, James, John, Michael and Anthony and sisters Mary, Carmel, Bernie and Brigid wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised and supported us after the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandad and brother. We wish to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks to all of you who took the time to find a way to reach out to us during this incredibly difficult time. We thank you for the phone calls, texts, letters, cards, social media messages and words of condolence on the RIP website. To our incredible, kind neighbours who rallied around us with food, care and comfort and lined the road to bid farewell to Donie on his last drive from Masonbrook to Loughrea. To the Loughrea coursing club who formed a Guard of Honour outside the Cathedral. To those who travelled to pay respects or watched the funeral online, we felt your support and thank you for being with us. We always knew that Donie was an incredibly well-loved and well-respected man but the outpouring of sympathy, kindness and well wishes showed just how highly he was held in regard by many and has brought us great comfort. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Donie's diagnosis in November 2019 did little to deter his zest for life and he battled as bravely and courageously as he could. We are thankful that he spent his last hours surrounded by his loving family and under the superb care of doctors, nurses, consultants and the palliative team at UHG who treated Donie and our family with immense dignity, respect and kindness. Our sincere gratitude to Father Iomar Daniels for celebrating a beautiful and heartfelt Mass. To Dave and Mattie for the wonderful music and singing. Thank you to Sean Cleary, Shane Counihan, Pat Shaughnessy and Kilboys Funeral Home for going above and beyond to assist us throughout the funeral process. Thank you to the gravediggers Brian and TomÃs, who did a wonderful job creating Donie's final resting place. Thank you to Justin and Veronica from Maggie May's for catering and for your friendship and kindness. As it would be impossible to mention everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. Donie, you inspired us, taught us, loved us and brought us years of joy, laughter and fun. Your memory and legacy will live on through your family and friends. Rest easy, rest peacefully. Until we meet again. Month's Mind Mass Will be held at Ballyduggan Church on Friday September 18th at 7pm. Covid restrictions will be in place as per Ballyduggan Church policy.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 10, 2020