|
|
|
MOLONEY Donald (Don) - Northampton, Kinvara Co. Galway and Thornville House, Corofin Co. Clare Died 4th October 2019 Donald's family would like to thank most sincerely all of those who sympathised with us on our sudden sad loss. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to our wonderful extended Family Neighbours Work colleagues Friends and Clients for their continuing overwhelming kindness to us throughout the past month. You visited in great numbers and delivered food and refreshments for many days while we waited for Don's return. You gave your time and unquestionable support and generosity allowing us the privilege of being able to arrange the funeral from our home. You continue to carry us day by day with your warmth and strength and for all of this we will be eternally grateful. To those who travelled long distances to be with us, those who continue to send Mass cards, flowers and kind letters of sympathy, a special thanks. We will always remember the guards of honour welcoming us on our return and guiding Don home. Míle Buíochas to our wonderful GP and friend Dr. Raymond Piggott and the staff of Kinvara Pharmacy for their thoughtful and considerate service. To those who donated to the Kevin Bell repatriation Trust, a very special thank you. We appreciate greatly all those who contributed in so many ways to Donald's funeral Mass. Thank you to Fr. Hugh Clifford, for his special prayers and gentleness. To Fr. Pat O'Neill, Fr. Joe Roche and Fr. Willie Cummins a special thanks for concelebrating the Mass. To Sean De Burca and Orla who sang so beautifully enriching the Mass and making it so special. To Seán Cleary who prepared the Mass booklets and photos we thank you for your goodness and thoughtfulness. A special thanks to Corless Funeral Services Michael Jana and Paddy for their sensitivity warmth and Professionalism. To our Gravediggers and friends who prepared his final resting place our heartfelt thanks. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our immense sincere gratitude. Donald's Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated in St Colman's Church, Kinvara on Sunday 10th November at 12 noon.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019