Donnchadh Gerard Glynn, Mirah, Turloughmore and formerly of Rouanmore, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7. Removal from his home on Wednesday to Claregalway Church for mass for Donnchadh Gerard Glynn at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Intensive Care Unit, UHG.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from July 16 to July 31, 2019
