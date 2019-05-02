Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Dolan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Dolan

DOLAN, Dorothy, Gortmore, Woodlawn,Ballinasloe, Galway Who passed away on 25th March 2019 We, the family of the late Dorothy Dolan, wish to thank most sincerely everyone who sympathised with us on the recent loss of our mother. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited her home, or attended our mother's removal, funeral service, or burial. To those who shared happy memories, sent cards and messages of condolence, gave flowers, or made donations to Galway Hospice and to all who provided support to us at this very sad time, we offer our sincere gratitude. Thank you to Fr. Kenny for celebrating the funeral Mass, to the Eucharistic Ministers, servers, singers and musicians, those who directed and helped with parking and those who prepared the church and Áras Mhuire Funeral Home for the funeral. The family would like to acknowledge the staff and students of St. Killian's College, New Inn for their lovely tribute in providing a Guard of Honour on Mam's final journey, it was most appreciated. Thank you to the gravediggers for preparing her final resting place. We are most grateful to Michael and Noreen Bellew, Funeral Directors, for their sensitivity and professionalism during this time. Many thanks to Gallaghers of Ballyfa for providing refreshments after the funeral. We are very grateful to Mr. Frank Darcy and his team and to the staff at St. Pius's Ward, University Hospital Galway, the palliative nurses at The Galway Hospice, the night nurses, public health nurses, O.T., home help carers, to Kelly's Pharmacy, Athenry and to the GPs and staff at The Primary Care Centre in Athenry for the exemplary care delivered to our mother. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Friday, May 3rd at 8pm, St. Killian's Church, New Inn. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019