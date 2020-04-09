|
STACK, Sr Dympna, The Demesne, Mountbellew, Co Galway Who passed away on 13 March, 2020. The Sisters of the Christian Retreat together with the Stack family sincerely thank all who offered their condolences and support on the recent passing of Sr Dympna. We deeply appreciate those who travelled to be with us, those who supported us by phone or text, those who sent Mass cards and messages of sympathy and those who posted beautiful tributes online. We are grateful for the wonderful kindness and support which we received from retired staff and present staff of Holy Rosary College where Sr Dympna served as principal for 25 years. We will always gratefully remember our wonderful neighbours and friends who provided support, food and accommodation for Sr Dympna's family during those sad days. A special word of thanks to Martin Tierney, Anne Mannion, Tom Crehan, Maureen Walsh, Anna Geraghty and Marion Conway who provided constant support for us over the days of the funeral. A special thank you to Dr Jim Moore and staff of Millennium Health Centre, Mountbellew, and to the staff of St. Joseph's Ward and ICU Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for their wonderful professional and gentle care which they gave to Sr Dympna. Our deepest gratitude to Archbishop Michael Neary who attended Sr Dympna in her last few hours and who was also present at her funeral Mass. Thank you to Fr Karl Burns, Chief Celebrant, Fr John O'Gorman, Fr Sean Cunningham and Fr Louis Lohan, who concelebrated her funeral Mass which provided spiritual support for us all. Special thanks also to Gerry Hughes our Parish Sacristan. We deeply appreciate the wonderful music and singing provided by St Mary's Parish Choir, and the beautiful and fitting eulogies delivered by Archbishop Neary, Fr Karl Burns, Richard Stack and Maureen Walsh, which gave a wonderful insight into the long and dedicated life of Sr Dympna. We sincerely thank Michael Dempsey, undertaker, for his sensitive and professional handling of the funeral arrangements, and the Franciscan Brothers for the use of their beautiful oratory for the lying in repose. We are so grateful to our neighbours, members of the local community, friends of Sr Dympna, retired and present staff, students and former students of Holy Rosary College who formed such a dignified Guard of Honour as Sr Dympna was taken to her final resting place. Special thanks to the gravediggers who prepared Sr Dympna's final resting place with great dignity and respect and to the Malt House for the excellent food provided. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deep and heartfelt gratitude for your support and kindness at this difficult time. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions. The Month's Mind Mass for Sr Dympna will be celebrated on Easter Monday at 11 am in St Mary's Church Mountbellew. Due to the current government guidelines, the Mass will not be attended but will be broadcast on Parish Radio 105.1fm
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020