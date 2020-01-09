|
HYNES Eamon and Winifred (8th and 26th Anniversaries) In loving memory of our parents, late of Lisduff, Craughwell, Co. Galway, who passed away January 5th, 2012 and 25th May, 1994. R.I.P. A lot in life is altered, A lot in life is new, But the things that never alter, Are the memories of you. It isn't what we say, It's how we feel inside, When we think of you each day. Always loved and never forgotten by all your family. Tom, Ann and grandchildren, Nora, Manus and grandchildren and extended family. Mass Offered
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020