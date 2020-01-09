Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eamon HYNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eamon and Winifred HYNES

Add a Memory
HYNES Eamon and Winifred (8th and 26th Anniversaries) In loving memory of our parents, late of Lisduff, Craughwell, Co. Galway, who passed away January 5th, 2012 and 25th May, 1994. R.I.P. A lot in life is altered, A lot in life is new, But the things that never alter, Are the memories of you. It isn't what we say, It's how we feel inside, When we think of you each day. Always loved and never forgotten by all your family. Tom, Ann and grandchildren, Nora, Manus and grandchildren and extended family. Mass Offered
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eamon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -