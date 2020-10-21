|
BRODERICK, Eamonn, Clann Lir, Newtown, Gort, Co.Galway. Eamonn passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 9th September 2020. Eamonn's wife Marion, daughters Leanne and Eimear and son Cathal, and extended family members wish to express our sincere thanks and deepest gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported us at this sad and difficult time. We have been so touched and comforted by the volume and sincerity of condolences we have received through personal visits, cards, letters, phone calls, text messages, and so many personalised messages on R.I.P. and other social media websites. Thanks to all of you. To friends and work colleagues from the Brothers of Charity who called to see Eamonn in his final days at home, he loved all those visits. Thanks to all our family, friends and neighbours who brought so much food and refreshments, to Kilbeacanty G.A.A. who organised parking and directed traffic and anyone who just supported us during Eamonn's short illness, Dr Raymond Piggott and the Palliative Care Team, we are forever grateful for your kindness. We are filled with gratitude to the staff from the Brothers of Charity, the clients and their families and members of Corrib Bowling Club, who held such a moving tribute to Eamonn in Kilcornan on Wednesday on his final journey in the avenue, before coming home. To everyone who formed a Guard of Honour in Kilcornan, at our home, and to all who lined the streets in Gort and Kilbeacanty, it was very moving and respectful. Go raibh maith agaibh to the pupils, staff and Board of Management of Kilbeacanty N.S., you wore those bright colours so well. Sincere thank you to Fr. Michael King for all his kindness and visits to Eamonn during his illness, and also Fr Tommy Marrinan and Fr Paddy Callanan. Fr Michael you helped make the funeral Mass so special. The Kilbeacanty Parish Choir thank you for your Guard of Honour and your singing which made the Mass so personal. A special word of thanks to Shane Counihan and the Mullins Family Undertakers for their kindness and professionalism in arranging Eamonn's funeral and cremation in Shannon Crematorium. For those who could not be present due to the challenging Covid Guidelines, thanks to Dermot Flaherty for live streaming the funeral Mass, and John Gardiner for Sound. We are touched that so many people tuned in to be with us in spirit. Finally thanks to the Mc Carthy family for refreshments afterwards. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, so please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. We will be forever grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness shown to us in the past few weeks. A mass will be offered for your intentions. Eamonn, you were a wonderful husband, father, brother and best friend, who brought such joy to our lives. You were always happy, a hard worker who touched the lives of so many people. The world is a much quieter place without you, but we will carry you in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020