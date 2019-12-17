Home

Edward "Eddie" Gallaher

Edward "Eddie" Gallaher Notice
Cloughballymore, Ballinderreen and formerly of Sandy Row, Keel, Achill Island. Reposing at Blake Manor, Cloughballymore, Ballinderreen tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 7. Reposing again at Sweeneys Funeral Parlour, Achill Sound on Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Pollagh, Achill. Mass for Eddie Gallaher on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Slievemore Cemetery, Achill. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
