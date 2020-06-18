|
CARR Eileen of Chestnut Lane, Galway who passed away on Sunday 17th May 2020. The family of Eileen Carr wishes to thank everyone who sympathised with us on the loss of our sister Eileen. A special word of gratitude to relatives, neighbors and friends who sent condolences on RIP. IE website and Mass Cards. Thanks to the staff at Central Park Nursing Home who cared for Eileen. We'd also like to recognise Fr. Martin Downey for the Funeral Mass and kind words.. Please accept acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation. Masses for your intentions will be offered in U.S.A.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 18, 2020