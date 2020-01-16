Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen CONNEELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen CONNEELY

Add a Memory
Eileen CONNEELY In Memoriam
CONNEELY, Eileen, Stella Maris, Ballyconneely. Fifth Anniversary. Treasured and loving memories of our dear Mom, who left this world on 21st January, 2015. We miss you more than anyone knows, As each day passes the emptiness grows, We laugh, we cry, we play our part, But underneath all are broken hearts. Life goes on we know it's true, But it's just not the same without you. Always loved, remembered and missed every day by your daughters Marie, Pattie, Caroline, Sharon, Eileen and Pauline, their husbands and all your grandchildren. Anniversary Mass In Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely, Sunday, 26th January at 10am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -