CONNEELY, Eileen, Stella Maris, Ballyconneely. Fifth Anniversary. Treasured and loving memories of our dear Mom, who left this world on 21st January, 2015. We miss you more than anyone knows, As each day passes the emptiness grows, We laugh, we cry, we play our part, But underneath all are broken hearts. Life goes on we know it's true, But it's just not the same without you. Always loved, remembered and missed every day by your daughters Marie, Pattie, Caroline, Sharon, Eileen and Pauline, their husbands and all your grandchildren. Anniversary Mass In Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely, Sunday, 26th January at 10am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020