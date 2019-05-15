Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen DONNELLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen DONNELLAN

In Memoriam Condolences

Eileen DONNELLAN In Memoriam
DONNELLAN Eileen We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done, We pray that God has given you, The crown you've truly won. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all your family. Greatly loved and so sadly missed by your loving son Anthony, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandsons Rian, Fionn and Aaron. Fourth Anniversary Mass In Our Lady of Lourdes, Church, Creagh, Ballinasloe on Saturday, 18th May at 7.00pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.