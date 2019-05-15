|
DONNELLAN Eileen We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done, We pray that God has given you, The crown you've truly won. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all your family. Greatly loved and so sadly missed by your loving son Anthony, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandsons Rian, Fionn and Aaron. Fourth Anniversary Mass In Our Lady of Lourdes, Church, Creagh, Ballinasloe on Saturday, 18th May at 7.00pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 15, 2019