Resources More Obituaries for Eileen Moran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eileen Moran

Notice MORAN, Eileen (nee Barry) Cartron, Ballinderreen, Co. Galway and formerly of Minane Bridge, Co. Cork, Who died 5 April 2019. Eileen's sons Christopher and Adrian and nephews and nieces would like to thank all who sympathised with us in our bereavement. Thanks to all who called or sent Mass cards. Thanks to all who attended the removal, funeral Mass and burial, especially those who travelled long distances. Thanks to Dr. Raymond Piggott and staff and Clarinbridge Pharmacy. Thanks to Fr. Hugh Clifford P.P. and Fr. Bernie Costello. Thanks to Sacristan Hilary Killoran and the servers. Thanks to Carmel Murphy and the choir and soloist Maria Quinn. Thanks to the gravediggers and funeral director Michael Keogh for his professionalism and assistance. Thanks to the management and staff at Raftery's Rest for a lovely meal. A special thanks to the friends and neighbours whose selfless help and generosity to Eileen over the years is greatly appreciated. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions. Month's Mind Mass For Eileen Sunday, 12 May at St. Colman's Church, Ballinderreen at 10.30a.m. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.