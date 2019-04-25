Resources More Obituaries for Eileen Spellman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eileen Spellman

Notice SPELLMAN, Eileen, Shraduff, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon Eileen's husband Pat, sons Sean, Joe and Frank, daughter Marie, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Josephine and Caroline and grandsons Padraic and Ben would like to express their heartful appreciation to all those who sympathised with them on their recent sad loss. We would like to thank everyone who called to our home brought food, attended the wake, removal and funeral, sent Mass and sympathy cards, messages of support, telephoned, travelled long distances to be with us and helped out, we are sincerely grateful. We were overwhelmed by the large number who attended. To our wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends who supported us at this difficult time. Thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of St. Joseph's Ward, Portiuncula Hospital who looked after Eileen in her final weeks, for the wonderful care and attention shown to her, we are forever grateful. Thank you to the gravediggers in preparing Eileen's final resting place. Thank you to Fr. Sean Neylon who visited us in Portiuncula during her final days, called to our home and for the beautiful celebration of her funeral Mass. Thank you to Fr. Killeen who con-celebrated the Mass, Soloist Roseanna Brehony, organist Michael McCullagh and to Brendan Shine who made theMass so special. To Dooley's for the beautiful flowers. Thank you to Thomas and Caroline Gullane for the beautiful meal provided by the hotel and the wonderful staff. Thank you to Doctor Kearon, Hendricks Pharmacy and all her Homehelp carers who cared for her at home over the past number of years. A sincere word of thanks to Grenhams Funeral Home for their professionalism and kindness shown to us it was greatly appreciated. As it is not possible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgment as an expressionof our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass On Friday 26th April 2019 at 7 p.m. in St. Ronan's Church, Taughmaconnell. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019