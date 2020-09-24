|
HERNON-COEN, Eilís, Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Co. Galway Eilís' husband Pete, son Ronan, daughter Ciara and extended family would like to thank those who supported us and sympathised with us on the very sad passing of Eilís. We greatly appreciate everyone that called to our home, sent messages of condolence through Mass cards, letters, sympathy cards, phone calls, text messages, social media and on RIP.ie. A sincere thank you to all our relations, neighbours, friends and colleagues that formed a Guard of Honour as Eilís' remains returned to her home and again the following morning as she left her home for the final time. Thank you to all the people who stood in support outside the church. Thank you to the members of Corofin Ladies football club, Corofin UTD, Galway Ladies soccer, Galway Ladies football, Mervue UTD, Monivea RFC and Presentation College, Tuam for the Guards of Honour as we left the church. Thank you to all who lined the roads and lit candles as we travelled to the church and the graveyard. Our sincere thanks to Prof. Maccon Keane, his staff and the doctors, nurses, carers that looked after Eilís so well in UHG and the Galway Hospice. Thank you to Eilís' GPs Dr. Donal Kelly, Dr John Lee, Dr. Antoinette Dolan, nurse Vicky and all the staff at Abbeyknockmoy Pharmacy. Thank you to Fr. Blade from Corofin parish. Thank you to Fr. Nohilly from the SMA Claregalway for celebrating the funeral Mass and to the choir in Corofin church. Thank you to Christy and Brendan Burns, Undertakers for their professional handling of funeral arrangements and to the grave diggers who prepared Eilís' final resting place. Thank you to all who brought refreshments and did the catering at the house. Thank you to our great relations, neighbours, friends and close friends of Eilís who helped us during this time. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass for Eilís Will be celebrated at St. Colman's Church, Corofin on Saturday, 26th September at 10:00 am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 24, 2020