Elijah Jack Django (Eli) MURRAY

Elijah Jack Django (Eli) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Elijah Jack Django (Eli) Caheratrim, Ardrahan Sadly passed away on the 1st of September 2019 aged 20. Eli had diabetes and went gently in his sleep. Eli was studying and loving life at The University of Brighton and had a bright future. Our beautiful kind boy will be desperately missed by all his family and many friends. He will be laid to rest at the beautiful Higher Ground Meadow burial ground in Dorset at noon on 24/9/19. Anybody who would like to show support to help eradicate this terrible disease in the form of a donation in Eli's memory can do so at www.jdrf.org.uk
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
