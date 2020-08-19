Home

Conneely J J & Sons
Flood Street
Galway, Co. Galway
(091)562866
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
14:30 - 15:30
Conneely J J & Sons
Flood Street
Galway, Co. Galway
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
12:00
St. Colmans Church
Corofin
Service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
16:00
Mount Jerome Crematorium
Harolds Cross, Dublin
Elizabeth "Liz" (Travers) Molloy

Elizabeth "Liz" (Travers) Molloy Notice
Kilcurriff, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Ballyfermot, Co. Dublin. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Thursday from 2:30 until 3:30, for family and friends. Mass for Liz Molloy will take place on Friday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Cremation to follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin at 4. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie/streaming and broadcast on parish radio.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020
