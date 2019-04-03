MURRAY,Elizabeth (Betty) (First Anniversary) Larch-Hill, Loughrea Mam & Nanny They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no-one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No-one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried. Gone from home that smiling face, Those cheerful, happy ways, The heart that won so many friends, In bygone, Happy days. We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. We cannot bring the old days back. When we were all together, The family chain is broken now, But memories live forever. Loved and sadly missed Michelle, Jason, Ben, Kate and Jessica Mam & Nanny Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush. Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine in the night. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die. Forever missed Sean, Julie, Daniel, Gemma Kieran, Partners and great grandchildren. « Mam & Nanny Death leaves a heartache, No one can heal, Love leaves a memory, No one can steal. Dearly loved and sadly missed by Mary, Robbie, Carrie, Emma, Robyn, Dave, Sophie, partners and great grandchildren. Anniversary Mass Sunday 24th March at 10.30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary