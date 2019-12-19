|
|
JENNINGS, Emily (nee Hanniffy) Tallyhoe, Athenry. (1st Anniversary) Who passed away on 19th December 2018. Mam Happy memories last forever, Of days when we were all together, Each of us in our own way, Have special memories of you today. Loved and remembered by Marie, Jimmy, Ann, Michelle, Caroline, Paul and Liam. Mammy You gave us years of happiness, Then sorrow came with tears, You left us lovely memories, We will treasure through the years. Sadly missed by Angela, Pat, John and Emma, Marion and Francis. Mam Your presence we miss, Memories of you we will always treasure, Remembered with love Carmel, Martin, Emma, Louise and Robert. Mam We ease our grief, she is not gone, For in our hearts, she lingers on, Her smile, her laugh, her special way, Will comfort us from day to day. Miss you so much xx Sarah and Eddie, Joseph and Tracy, Thomas, Grace, Niall and Lorcan. Anniversary Mass Kilconieron Church on Sunday 22nd December at 10.30a.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019