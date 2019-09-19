|
FAHEY Eoin - Ballintubber, Corofin, Tuam and Ballybrit, Galway who died on 6th August 2019 following a tragic accident Eoin's parents John and Marie, his brother Diarmuid, sisters Roisín and Aisling, brother-in-law John and nephew Ruairí, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins wish to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all the people who sympathised and supported us in our recent heart-breaking loss. We would sincerely like to thank our wonderful neighbours, friends and relatives who gave us immeasurable strength and comfort during the long days prior to Eoin's repatriation. To all the people who called to our home providing food and refreshments we are, and will forever be, grateful. We thank all the people who sent letters and messages of sympathy, Mass cards, and who travelled long distances to be with us during this very difficult time. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Sergeant Sinéad Heaney and Garda Padraic Quirke of Mill St. Garda Station, Galway; to the Fort William Police and to Eoin's work and College colleagues and his employer, Medtronic who have been such an incredible support to us in so many ways, in particular their involvement in Eoin's repatriation, to Dr Brendan Day for his help and support during this time. We above all thank our very special and dear friends who prepared our home for Eoin's return. No words can express our thanks to all the people, neighbours and friends who provided a candle lit vigil on Eoin's return. We thank the neighbours who provided parking spaces for Eoin's reposing in our home on Saturday and those who stewarded at our home, and outside and in the Church on Sunday. To Fr. Ciaran Blake, we wish to offer our sincere thanks and appreciation for all his visits to our home, prayers and words of consolation during this very trying time. His kindness, understanding and compassion was invaluable. We also wish to thank him for celebrating the beautiful funeral Mass. We thank his co-celebrants, Archbishop Michael Neary, Fr. Seán Cunningham, Fr. John O'Gorman and Fr. John O'Boyle. We are eternally grateful to the Corofin Church Choir, Eoin's beloved Medtronic Choir and soloist Alma Veale for their wonderful uplifting singing and music at the Mass. Thanks to Brian O'Connell for his moving tribute to Eoin, to all who did readings, brought up the gifts, to the Mass servers and to Dympna the sacristan. We wish to thank all the people who donated so generously to Galway Mountain rescue. We also thank all who participated in the guard of honour on Eoin's removal to the Church and after the Mass, especially Medtronic staff, Corofin GAA Club, St. Jarlath's College students and all who partook in this tribute to Eoin. We wish to thank William T. Fraser and Son, Funeral Directors, Inverness and Brendan and Christy Burns Funeral Directors, Corofin, also the grave diggers for preparing Eoin's final resting place with such care and attention. Thank you to Liam and Pat, Eoin's mountaineering friends, for their beautiful flute playing at the graveside. Thanks to the Árd Rí Hotel for providing the meal after the funeral. The amazing support and practical help we received and continue to receive from our wonderful neighbours, friends and relatives is appreciated beyond words and will never be forgotten. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a mark of our deep and heartfelt gratitude and appreciation. Eoin's Month's Mind Mass Will take place on Friday 20th September in St Colman's Church, Corofin at 7.30 pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019